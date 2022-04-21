Tualatin police asking for help after burglary in Bridgeport Village

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) – Tualatin police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects after a burglary at the Sunglass Hut in Bridgeport Village.

According to police, at 2:40 a.m. on March 14, three suspects forced entry into the business and stole multiple sunglasses, as well as clothing.

Investigators believe the three suspects are connected to additional burglaries in the Washington County area. They are described as having worn dark clothing, gloves and face coverings. The suspects left in a red or maroon 2018-2019 Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. B. Powell with the Tualatin Police Department at 503-519-8212 and reference case #22-005043. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 503-691-0285 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.