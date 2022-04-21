Washington County man charged with child sex abuse

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man was convicted Tuesday on multiple counts of child sex abuse.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Cornel Giurculete Giurculete, 45, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, allowing consumption of marijuana by a minor on property, and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

In June 2019, the victim who is under the age of 10, informed her mother of the abuse, the D.A.’s Office says. An investigation by the Oregon Department of Human Services discovered Giurculete provided her pornography and alcohol, and regularly used marijuana around her.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14. Giurculete will remain in custody until that time.

