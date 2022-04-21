Advertisement

Washington County man charged with child sex abuse

Cornel Giurculete Giurculete.
Cornel Giurculete Giurculete.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man was convicted Tuesday on multiple counts of child sex abuse.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Cornel Giurculete Giurculete, 45, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, allowing consumption of marijuana by a minor on property, and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

In June 2019, the victim who is under the age of 10, informed her mother of the abuse, the D.A.’s Office says. An investigation by the Oregon Department of Human Services discovered Giurculete provided her pornography and alcohol, and regularly used marijuana around her.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14. Giurculete will remain in custody until that time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The burglary took March 14 at the Sunglass Hut in Bridgeport Village.
Tualatin police asking for help after burglary in Bridgeport Village
Body found in homemade casket and dumped at Harrisburg cemetery
Body found in homemade casket and dumped at Harrisburg cemetery identified
Chila Silvernails
40 years later: Cowlitz County detectives hope to solve murder of 8-year-old Chila Silvernails
Jail cell
McMinnville man arrested following child pornography investigation