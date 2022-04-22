Advertisement

3 in rolled over SUV arrested after chase, hitting police patrol car in N Portland

SUV that rolled over following a police chase.
SUV that rolled over following a police chase.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were arrested after a chase in a stolen SUV that ended in a rollover crash in north Portland on Thursday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen SUV near North Buffalo Street and North Interstate Avenue. The driver kept going, but quickly crashed into two other cars. One was an unmarked PPB vehicle.

Unmarked PPB vehicle that was hit during chase.
Unmarked PPB vehicle that was hit during chase.(PPB)

Officers used spike strips to flatten the SUV’s tires. The driver continued until losing control in a rollover crash near N. Interstate Ave. and North Interstate Place.

Three people ran from the SUV but were quickly arrested by police. They were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police arrested the driver, 32-year-old Zachary Thomas, on multiple charges related to the chase and a warrant.

PPB also arrested the two passengers, Jonathan Crowley and Shaynne Purkapile, on warrants.

No officers were injured during the chase.

