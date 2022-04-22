Advertisement

I-5 north reopens after crash north of Vancouver

Image of crash from WSDOT camera.
Image of crash from WSDOT camera.(WSDOT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - All lanes of I-5 north have reopened at milepost six after a crash on Friday afternoon in Clark County.

The Washington Department of Transportation said a crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at milepost six near Salmon Creek. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic on I-5 northbound.

Just after 3:15 p.m., WSDOT said I-5 northbound had reopened.

There was no information on the vehicles involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

