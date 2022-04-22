I-5 north reopens after crash north of Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - All lanes of I-5 north have reopened at milepost six after a crash on Friday afternoon in Clark County.

Cleared: Collision on I-5 NB at MP 6 near Salmon Creek, the right lane is blocked, use caution and expect delays. — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) April 22, 2022

The Washington Department of Transportation said a crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Friday at milepost six near Salmon Creek. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic on I-5 northbound.

Just after 3:15 p.m., WSDOT said I-5 northbound had reopened.

We're seeing a 3-mile backup along NB I-5 due to a collision at MP 6 near Salmon Creek. Emergency crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear all lanes, but there's no ETA - expect delays! #ClarkWA pic.twitter.com/7seVmYY2U3 — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) April 22, 2022

There was no information on the vehicles involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

