DA: Three sentenced to more 75 years in prison for deadly 2016 Gresham shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has sentenced the three co-defendants in a 2016 murder to a combined 75 years in prison.

Friday’s sentencing follows the June 2021 trial of Charles Moi Moi, 26, who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery and compelling prostitution. He was sentenced to 400 months in prison.

Co-defendants in the 2016 Murder, Rony Celis, 30, and Clayton Harrell, 25, were both sentenced Friday following guilty pleas. Celis pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Harrell pled guilty to first degree manslaughter and first-degree armed robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The district attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Moi Moi, along with Celis and Harrell, were involved in the shooting death of Ravell Sterling in the parking lot of Cinco de Mayo Market, located at 17440 Southeast Stark Street, on Feb. 5, 2016.

Moi Moi, Harrell and Celis drove down from Seattle to Gresham to engage in various criminal activities, such as prostitution and robbery, according to the district attorney’s office. At about 1 p.m., the trio robbed a person of two gold chains, then an hour and a half later, they met Sterling at the Cinco de Mayo parking lot where they robbed him.

The district attorney’s office said investigators learned Moi Moi and Harrell shot Sterling multiple times. The three then fled the scene in Celis’ vehicle but were apprehended after a high-speed chase in Cowlitz County.

“Ravell was loved by his friends and family,” said sister Shalisa Jackson. “He worked hard in life at his day job and was beginning to realize his dreams of becoming a performing rap artist. He stayed out of trouble and cared for his family.”

