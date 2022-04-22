Light rail recommended for Interstate Bridge replacement

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A new plan to replace the Interstate Bridge would involve bringing TriMet’s MAX trains from Portland into Vancouver, and not everyone is happy about it.

According to supports, the push for light rail boils down to a couple of reasons: there’s greater demand, it has the capacity to transport more people, and it better aligns with local climate change goals.

The Executive Steering Group for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program announced the transit recommendation on Thursday. It says two other modes of public transportation were on the table - Bus on Shoulder and Bus Rapid Transit.

But the group believed extending Portland’s light rail system into Clark County made more sense.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle released a statement about the recommendation, saying: “The option presented today supports our community’s future plans for growth and development, serves identified markets and known demand and integrates existing and future modes and investments to better serve the region. It also supports our stated goals for climate and equity.”

However, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler disagrees.

In a statement, Herrera Beutler said, in part, “This decision flies in the face of Southwest Washington voters who have soundly and repeatedly rejected bringing Portland’s light rail to Washington state along with the massive cost, river traffic limitations and public safety concerns that come with it.”

The most recent effort to replace the bridge failed about a decade ago. That’s because critics questioned the cost, which included the light rail option.

