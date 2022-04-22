Advertisement

One-on-One: Aljaž Ivačič talks first season as Timbers starting goaltender

By Nick Krupke
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After the last two weeks on the road and the following two weeks away as well, the Timbers are more than happy to be coming home to Providence Park this Saturday night.

FOX 12′s Nick Krupke spent some time at training this morning to go one-on-one with Portland’s first year starting goaltender Aljaž Ivačič after he and the Timbers collected a second straight positive result with a scoreless draw last Saturday night.

