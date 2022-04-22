Advertisement

One-on-One: U of O coach Dan Lanning on ‘Ducks Day’

By Nick Krupke
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:34 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – It’s being billed as “Duck Day” in Eugene as the University of Oregon football team will host a spring game that is open to the public at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is free with three nonperishable food items to donate towards Food for Lane County

Ahead of the day, FOX 12′s Nick Krupke sat down with first time head coach Dan Lanning ahead of the party at Autzen Stadium that includes a fan fest and a live concert after the scrimmage.

