Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in SW Portland

Police: Man crashes car after being shot in SW Portland
Police: Man crashes car after being shot in SW Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after he was shot in southwest Portland.

Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway on the report of someone shot. Officers arrived to the scene and found a gunshot victim next to his crashed car, according to police.

Police said the man was conscious and talking. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

