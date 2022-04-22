Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after he was shot in southwest Portland.

Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway on the report of someone shot. Officers arrived to the scene and found a gunshot victim next to his crashed car, according to police.

Police said the man was conscious and talking. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

