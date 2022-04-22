Advertisement

PPB, Crime Stoppers seek help to solve 2019 deadly shooting of 34-year-old man

Robert Lewis IV - family photos
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly shooting that happened three years ago.

On April 24, 2019, just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the area of Southeast 93rd Avenue and Southeast Henry Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found 34-year-old Robert Lewis IV suffering from traumatic injuries. Lewis was later pronounced dead.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Lewis died from a gunshot wound.

Police said officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but did not locate any suspects. A description of the suspect(s) has not been released.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

