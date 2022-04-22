Restaurant, pyrotechnic company issued citations after fire in downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver restaurant owner now faces fines and major losses after a fire broke out inside just days before they were set to open.

Just after 12 p.m., on Thursday, Vancouver Fire crews rushed to Diosa, located on Washington and Evergreen. Vancouver Fire Marshal said to help celebrate the restaurant’s opening, a company had set up six electronic pyrotechnic devices inside the building, but did not have a permit to have them there.

Investigators said the devices can shoot up about six to seven feet and ignited some ceiling decorations. The building’s sprinkler system put out the flames before crews arrived, Vancouver Fire said.

About 50 people were inside the restaurant at the time and luckily make it out safely. The fire was toward the main exit and the second exit was bolted shut.

The fire marshal issued a $500 citation to the pyrotechnic company, which was not named, for not having a permit and a $500 citation to the restaurant owners for obstructing a required exit.

“When people can’t get out, it’s an egregious violation. We want to help people be successful, but safe,” the fire marshal said.

FOX 12 attempt to reach the owners of Diosa, but were not able to.

