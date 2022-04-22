SCATTERED P.M. SHOWERS, THEN A DRY WEEKEND!

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Bubbly cumulus clouds will start to form around lunchtime, and showers will shift eastward over our western valleys this afternoon. The most likely time we’ll see showers around the I-5 corridor will be mid to late afternoon. Showers will wind down this evening, giving way to another cool and dry night.

The weekend forecast is still looking great, and boy have we earned it! We’ve officially had 3 dry days this month at PDX, and we’re confident two more are coming Saturday & Sunday. We’ll start off the weekend with low clouds and patchy fog, but a gradual clearing will give way to a comfortable afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Sunday will be our warmest day as high pressure shifts across the region. If we don’t turn too cloudy Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be right around 70 to finish the weekend.

A trough of low pressure dig in to the northeast Pacific & West Coast by Monday, bringing shower chances back into the picture. I don’t see any organized weather systems (like strong cold fronts) coming next week. Generally we’ll just deal with on and off showers and cooler conditions.

Enjoy our drier weather, and happy Friday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.