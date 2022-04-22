Advertisement

Teenager who died in shooting in SE Portland identified

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The teenager who died in a shooting in southeast Portland on Sunday has been identified.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the victim as 17-year-old La’Marcus Brazile. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and his family has been notified.

Three other teenagers were injured in the shooting. PPB said their ages are 14, 15 and 16.

At about 8:43 p.m. Sunday, East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a teenager dead. Three teenage boys were found with gunshot injuries.

The three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police said one had life-threatening injuries, while the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

