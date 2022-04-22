Timbers and Thorns announce team rosters for PTFC For Peace

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers and Thorns have announced team rosters for the upcoming PTFC For Peace match on April 27 to benefit UNICEF’s relief efforts in Ukraine.

Both teams playing, Team Blue and Team Yellow, will be a mix of players from the Timbers and Thorns.

“Soccer is a universal and unifying sport, and as professionals, it’s important for us to use our platform for those in need and right now that’s Ukraine,” Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair said April 13. “This is something we’ve wanted to do as a club for years, and I couldn’t think of a better reason to pull it off now than to raise money for an important cause.”

The Thorns FC announced earlier in April all donations will be matched up to $100,000 and go directly to support UNICEF’s relief efforts in Ukraine and bordering countries.

Timbers midfielder Diego Chara and Thorns FC defender Kelli Hubly will co-captain one team and Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair and Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco will co-captain the other team.

Teams will be made up of the following players:

TEAM BLUE

Goalkeepers: Aljaz Ivacic, Abby Smith, Justin Vom Steeg

Defenders: Pablo Bonilla, Kelli Hubly, Natalia Kuikka, Larrys Mabiala, Emily Menges, Meaghan Nally, Gabby Provenzano, Justin Rasmussen, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders: Dairon Asprilla, Natalie Beckman, Diego Chara, Marissa Everett, Marvin Loría, Cristhian Paredes, Yazmeen Ryan, Hina Sugita

Forwards: Hannah Betfort, Blake Bodily, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Sophia Smith

TEAM YELLOW

Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Bella Bixby, Shelby Hogan, Hunter Sulte

Defenders: Claudio Bravo, Meghan Klingenberg, Zac McGraw, Madison Pogarch, Becky Sauerbrunn, Bill Tuiloma, Josecarlos Van Rankin

Midfielders: David Ayala, Sebastián Blanco, Yimmi Chara, Sam Coffey, George Fochive, Olivia Moultrie, Santiago Moreno, Taylor Porter, Rocky Rodríguez, Eryk Williamson

Forwards: Janine Beckie, Diego Gutierrez, Tega Ikoba, Christine Sinclair, Morgan Weaver

The match will be streamed on both The Thorns and Timbers websites.

PTFC For Peace will take place April 27 at Providence Park with kickoff set for 6 p.m. and is free to the public with an encouraged donation.

