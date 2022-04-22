Advertisement

Touchstone School celebrates Earth Day with ladybug release

Touchstone School, a preschool in the Portland metro area, is celebrating Earth Day with a ladybug release!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ore (KPTV) – Touchstone School, a preschool in the Portland metro area, is celebrating Earth Day with a ladybug release!

However, it’s just the ending to a week-long celebrating where students learn about the environment and how to take care of it.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Touchstone in Hillsboro to learn more.

Check out Touchstone School online.

