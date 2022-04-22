A warm & dry weekend ahead! Then cool & showery weather returns next week

It was a dry first half of the day, but now showers have popped up over the Coast Range and they are moving down into the I-5 corridor. It’s the warmest day in two weeks too. Expect a few scattered downpours through the evening commute and those probably continue until a bit beyond sunset in our eastern suburbs. One of these showers could contain hail or lightning too. It’ll be the hit/miss sort of stuff, not everybody sees that. Skies turn partly cloudy overnight and we cool down into the upper 30s to around 40.

We have a fantastic mid-spring weekend on tap! After spots of morning clouds/fog tomorrow, we quickly turn sunny by midday. It’ll be sunny the entire day in the hills and mountains around us. Then expect another mainly sunny day Sunday inland. Clouds do return to the coastline Sunday with showers by midday or so. Temperatures the next two days will be even warmer…somewhere between 65-70 degrees each afternoon.

A weak weather system cools us down and drops just a few light showers Monday. Then another spell of cool and showery weather sticks with us through the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.