Washington County man sentenced to 25 years in child sexual abuse case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man will spend 25 years behind bars after being found guilty in a child sexual abuse case, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Nelson Aaron Lopez-Morales was found guilty on March 31 of first-degree oral sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.

The district attorney’s office said the investigation began in July 2019 when Lopez-Morales sexually assaulted a child, who was under the age of 10 at the time. The victim reported the abuse the same day, then a friend of the family contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who began an investigation.

The victim was seen at CARES Northwest, where she disclosed details of what happened and recounted prior incidents of sexual abuse by Lopez-Morales, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The child showed incredible strength and bravery facing her abuser and testifying about what she endured,” said Deputy District Attorney Meisel.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lopez-Morales was also ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment.

