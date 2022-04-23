2 arrested, 2 cars towed after PPB street racing mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau deployed its first speed racing mission of the year on Friday night, aimed at addressing illegal street racing, sliding and takeovers.

PPB said officers made 27 traffic stops, wrote 18 tickets, a criminal citation and six warnings. They also arrested two people and towed two vehicles. One gun was recovered.

Police said future street racing missions are planned throughout the summer. They warn that participants risk arrest, tow and traffic tickets if they take part in illegal street racing, sliding or takeovers.

