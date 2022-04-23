Even warmer Sunday, then back to showers for the final week of April

It’s the warmest day in over two weeks and a fantastic mid spring afternoon! We will end up between 65-70 degrees today, then warm a few degrees more Sunday afternoon. Most of the metro area reaches 70 degrees tomorrow. Skies remain mainly clear tonight through Sunday afternoon too with no frost tomorrow morning.

On the coastline, a weak cold front will be approaching tomorrow afternoon and evening, spreading lots of clouds onshore during that time. Showers arrive around dinner time out there, then spread into the valleys tomorrow night.

We wake up to a gray and drippy morning Monday. Showers continue off/on the rest of the day but they won’t be heavy. More substantial showers arrive Tuesday. Showers continue at times through the rest of the work week. The next chance for several (consecutive) days of dry weather is NEXT weekend or beyond.

Enjoy your warm Sunday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.