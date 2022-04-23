Advertisement

Man dies in shooting in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol found a man shot at Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Medical crews arrived, but the victim did not survive. His name has not been released.

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has information on this incident, please contact detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@portlandoregon.gov or detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

