Man hit and killed by train in Linn Co.

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train north of Harrisburg on Friday night, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a train that hit a car on Cartney Drive near Highway 99E. They learned a car was stopped on the tracks when it was hit by a freight train going north. Witnesses said the driver was outside the car when it was hit by the train. The driver, identified as 65-year-old Rodney Lundy of Springfield, was hit and killed.

The sheriff’s office said there is no sign of mechanical problems with the car, and it appeared Lundy purposely remained on the tracks.

The sheriff’s office reminds anyone suffering from depression to seek help by calling 1-800-304-7468.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.