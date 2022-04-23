Advertisement

Man indicted on multiple murder charges after firing shot during arrest by Portland police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:03 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect who fired at officers has been indicted on charges including attempted murder.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report April 13 around 1:15 p.m. about a suspected stolen van on Southeast Foster Road. When police arrived, they found people inside the car. One man, later identified as 32-year-old Jordan M. Phillips, got out of the car and tried to run away. When officers tried to physically detain Phillips, he resisted and fired a shot.

No one was injured by the gunfire and officers were able to arrest Phillips before seizing the semiautomatic handgun.

On Wednesday, Phillips was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury for two counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession.

Phillips was previously indicted following a March 10 incident for felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

