Motorcyclist dies in crash in Vancouver clinic parking lot

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Vancouver on Friday morning.

VPD said just after 5:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the SeaMar clinic parking lot in the 7800 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old motorcyclist injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said witnesses overheard the motorcyclist and another person getting into an argument. They also heard a crash and saw a dark-colored SUV driving out of the parking lot.

VPD major crimes team detectives are investigating.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist.

