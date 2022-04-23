ODF sends 11 more firefighters to Texas to help fight wildfires

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Forestry just sent 11 more firefighters to Texas to help out, while 17 are already in New Mexico assisting crews there.

“Right now, I’m in Capitan, New Mexico,” Zach Rictor, a wildland fire suppression specialist, said.

Rictor is one of those 17 ODF firefighters in New Mexico, ready to help battle wildfires as a part of mutual assistance agreement between several US states and Canada. He already helped mop up hot spots on the Big Hole fire.

The ODF said when wildfire activity is low in Oregon, we have firefighters to spare and sent to states like Texas and New Mexico, which are dealing with wildfires right now. Crews from both states have already been there for Oregon during our time of need.

“Like, you scratch my back I’ll scratch yours,” he said. “I know last year we had a New Mexico task force up in Oregon that helped us out on, I think, a couple of fires. It’s nice to come back down here and help repay what they came and helped us with.”

Rictor got to New Mexico just days ago and is now waiting to be called on.

“Down here they’ve got what they call the bosque which is most of the recreating around the Rio Grande river and it’s filled with cottonwoods and salt cedars and stuff, super flammable,” Rictor said. “We’re just down here on severity standby used as needed for initial attack stuff for whatever the state of New Mexico needs.”

Rictor’s family said they’re proud of his service, even if that means they miss him at home for a few weeks at a time.

“Firefighting, no matter what it is, it’s a sacrifice for everybody you know. Whether it’s the person who’s doing it or the people they’re leaving at home,” Jennifer McDonald, Rictor’s mom, said. “Especially this one, it’s been the hardest on her. She doesn’t understand why her dad isn’t home for dinner every night.”

“They got asked if they could go down there. They kind of go through and make sure you can go and you’re willing to go before they send you on a 14-day trip away from your family and priorities at home,” his wife, Dauna Rictor, said.

“He made the decision to go,” McDonald said. “If there’s somewhere Zach can help, doesn’t matter what it is, Zach will help.”

Rictor is expected to be back home the first week of May if all goes according to plan.

ODF said while they have crews out of state, they’re still ready to respond to fires here at home if need be.

