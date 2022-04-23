Portland Police Bureau says it’s cracking down on illegal street racing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As the weather improves, the Portland Police Bureau says it anticipates illegal street racing events will pick up. PPB says officers have been working to plan and gather resources to conduct regular enforcement missions to combat this unsafe behavior. Although they haven’t released exact details at this time, Portland Police say those who participate in the illegal activity can face jail time, fines, and towed vehicles.

This announcement comes less than a month after a street racing event ended with a shooting injury 4 people, including 2 children. Following the incident, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement saying:

“Street racing is not only illegal, can turn into a dangerous crowd event, drawing not only participants, but spectators. We are fortunate that no one was more seriously injured or killed over the weekend. Unfortunately, these take considerable resources to address and can be hazardous for not just those involved, but innocent road users who often are affected. As a city, we must work together to hold those committing these illegal street takeovers accountable.”

Police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Ramirez in connection to the shooting, charging him with attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Ramirez pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

In addition to state statutes, Portland City Code addresses this activity, stating:

1. Unlawful street takeover event means an activity that is:

a. Unpermitted;

b. Preplanned or contemporaneously coordinated by two or more persons; and

c. Involves one or more persons demonstrating, exhibiting, or comparing the maneuverability or power of one or more motor vehicles in a curved direction, in a circular direction, or around corners, including but not limited to by breaking traction in a curved or circular direction or around corners

2. A person commits the offense of an Unlawful Street Takeover if, in a public place or upon a highway, the person knowingly operates a motor vehicle while engaged in an unlawful street takeover event

3. 1. Highway means the entire width of a public right-of-way when any portion thereof is intended for motor vehicle movement or motor vehicle access to abutting property.

3.2. Public place means an area, whether publicly or privately owned, generally open to the public and includes, without limitation, the grounds surrounding buildings or dwellings, streets, sidewalks, bridges, tunnels, alleys, plazas, parks, driveways, and parking lots.

See the full ordinance here.

PPB has also previously released a video about this ordinance.

The Portland Police Bureau says officer will continue efforts to educate community members about the dangers of speed racing, saying the education will be conducted on our social media platforms and through one-on-one conversations with participants. PPB says enforcement action will also continue against individuals who are suspected of committing these types of crimes.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.