Remains of Astoria woman found on Lois Island three years after disappearance

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – Officials in Astoria say they’ve located the remains of a woman missing for more than three years on an island off the coast.

The remains of Maya Sanders, who was 29 years old at the time of her disappearance, were found on Lois Island – an island located in the Columbia River between Tongue Point and the John Day river outlet.

A report of potential human skeletal remains was first made March 10 to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were then positively matched to Sanders by the Oregon State Police Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators say the last known location of Sanders had been the North Tongue Point area which is in the vicinity of Lois Island.

Currently, officials say they don’t suspect foul play in Sanders’ death.

