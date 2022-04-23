Advertisement

Salem police find missing woman at Minto-Brown Park

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department said a woman missing Saturday morning has been found.

Police said 36-year-old Stacy Rios went missing at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at Minto-Brown Park when she became separated from a group.

At 9:50 a.m., officers said Rios has been found. They thanked neighbors and Marion County search and rescue.

SPD said the park will be reopened soon.

