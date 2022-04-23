Salem police find missing woman at Minto-Brown Park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department said a woman missing Saturday morning has been found.

#salemoregon UPDATE at 0950:

Ms. Rios has been located. Thank you to the neighbors in the area who have been on the look out. Our thanks to the Marion County Search & Rescue Team who are always ready and willing to assist our community.



The park will be reopened shortly. https://t.co/TUCmip2Ksu — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) April 23, 2022

Police said 36-year-old Stacy Rios went missing at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at Minto-Brown Park when she became separated from a group.

At 9:50 a.m., officers said Rios has been found. They thanked neighbors and Marion County search and rescue.

SPD said the park will be reopened soon.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.