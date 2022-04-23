Students launch boats in honor of Earth Day in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In honor of Earth Day, some special boats were launched in the Willamette River on Friday.

It happened at the Willamette Sailing Club in south Portland.

The Wind and Oar Boat School has been working with sixth and eighth graders to build eleven-foot boats. The boats are part of a lesson on river ecology.

“The half that is going to be on land is going to be working on a map of the river,” executive director of the school, Peter Crim, said. “The other group that will be on land is going to work on compass work so they’re going to be able to triangulate their location from what they see out there on the water.”

Over the past months, the school said it’s been using the building of the boats as a way to teach students a variety of skills. These include math, science, literature, history, physics, and even social and emotional learning.

There was also an environmental curriculum involving education on watersheds, clean water, mapping, and compass work.

