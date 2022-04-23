Sunny & Warm Weekend

Good morning and happy Saturday! Get ready for a beautiful weekend! This morning, expect patchy areas of some clouds, but lots of sunshine. By late morning we are going to be seeing mainly sunshine for the rest of the day, aside from a few afternoon clouds that pass through. Today should be a warmer day, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be a mild night and tomorrow will be another gorgeous day, but even warmer. We’ll see another mainly sunny day, with some high clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70 Sunday.

Sunday night we see clouds increasing and showers arriving along the coast. Those look to impact areas inland overnight into early Monday morning. After a beautiful weekend, we’ll go back into a cooler and showery period for much of the week.

It appears we could be seeing showers every day during the workweek. We could have instability leading to more thunderstorms as well on Tuesday. By Friday temperatures will warm back up to average, and just a few showers look to be lingering around.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.