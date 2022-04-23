Advertisement

Teen arrested after shooting near Salem middle school

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department said it arrested a teenager for a shooting Friday night near a middle school.

SPD said around 12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near Houck Middle School on Connecticut Street Southeast. When they arrived, they used a K9 to backtrack the suspect’s location. They said at this location, a teenager surrendered and was arrested.

The teenage boy was taken to the Marion County juvenile detention center.

Police did not release any further information.

