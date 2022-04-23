Winterhawks kick off the postseason with 5-2 win against Prince George

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After more than two years away, the Western Hockey League playoffs are back in the Rose City.

FOX 12′s Nick Krupke was at Veterans Memorial Coliseum as the third seeded Portland Winterhawks entered the postseason with a home ice advantage and a 5-to-2 game one win against Prince George.

“You can feel it when you come in the building and tonight, I can really feel it!” said a Winterhawks fan whose been cheering the Hawks on since the 80s.

The junior hockey Winterhawks were a near sure shot to claim the Chynoweth Cup in 2020 before COVID slapped us all before the belle’s of the ball could even have a skate in the Western Hockey League playoffs.

“My dad brought me here when I was a kid so to be able to share it with my kids, it’s fantastic,” said one parent on the experience of a postseason Hawks game with his kids.

The vibe was contagious inside the glass palace, with a crowd filled with long timers all the way to the first timers.

“A friend of mine over here has been going since the 70s, I’ve been going since the 90s, he’s been going since the 80′s,” said one fan in attendance Friday night. “Once you get here, you’re hooked.”

The best of seven series is off to a bang as the Hawks are packed with plenty of TNT for a dynomite playoff run well into June.

Game two will be Saturday on the coliseum ice with a 6 p.m. puck drop after a free fan fest in the Rose Quarter beginning outside in the late April sunshine at 3 p.m.

