2 men arrested after trying to run from police in stolen car, 3 guns seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after fleeing a traffic stop in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 1 a.m., two East Precinct officers tried to stop a stolen 2020 Chrysler 200 on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard, but the driver drove off. The officers did not follow but Air Support did.

Police used spike strips to deflate the tires but the driver still did not stop and crashed into a power pole and two fences near Southeast 62nd Avenue and Southeast Knapp Street.

The driver, 23-year-old Herman L. Graham, and the passenger, a 17-year-old boy, got out of the car and started running. Graham was quickly caught and arrested. The passenger was tracked with a K9 to a shed in a nearby backyard and arrested.

Police seized three guns including one with a high-capacity drum magazine.

Graham was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, reckless endangering and failure to perform the duties of a driver-property damage.

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession a loaded firearm in public, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft in the first degree, attempt to elude police on foot and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

