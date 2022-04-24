Albany woman arrested for murder of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after an investigation found her 3-year-old child dead, according to Albany Police.

At around 2:30 p.m., Albany Police stopped 32-year-old Rebekah Gasperino in a traffic stop. During the stop, police came to the conclusion that she may be a danger to herself or others and that they needed to immediately check on the wellbeing of her 3 –year-old child who was left at home.

Police searched her home on Sun Place Southeast and found the child dead.

Gasperino was taken to the Albany Police Department and into custody for first degree murder.

Police notified the child’s father and extended family members.

