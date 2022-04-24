Advertisement

Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain in S Portland

Ducklings freed from a storm drain in south Portland on Sunday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:07 PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group of ducklings was saved from a storm drain in south Portland on Sunday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said a jogger on South Macadam Avenue called to report the ducklings stuck in a storm drain. Firefighters responded, opened a storm grate and freed three ducklings that were inside.

The ducklings were reunited with the mother duck and eight other ducklings that were safe on the side of the road.

