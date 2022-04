HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department said it found a missing woman with medical needs on Sunday afternoon.

HPD said 75-year-old Susan Rickard was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. when she went for a walk alone and did not return.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said Rickard has been found safe.

