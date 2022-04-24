Police investigating homicide after man dies in shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a man died in a shooting in southeast Portland early on Sunday morning.

PPB said just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at Southeast Ninth Avenue and Southeast Ash Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and learned the victim may have left for a hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers went to Legacy Emanuel Hospital where the man was dropped off. Doctors confirmed he had died.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. They haven’t said if they have made any arrests or have any suspects.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508; or detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040.

