Sunny & 70s for Sunday

Good Morning!

Yesterday was so nice, how about we do it again? We are going to see a very similar day to yesterday, but a touch warmer! Highs today should be right around 70. It will be another sunny day, with high clouds throughout the day. Enjoy another beautiful day!

Late tonight, showers will start to pop up along the coast, then overnight the wet weather will arrive inland. By tomorrow morning, expect conditions to be gray and drippy. Showers will come and go through the day, but precipitation will be light. Temperatures will also take quite a drop, back into the upper 50s. We’ll see temperatures hover right around there for the rest of the week. Showers will increase as another system arrives Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely both see a few showers, but it doesn’t look to be much. Both days will have plenty of dry time. Friday sees showers picking back up.

For now, it looks like things will be dry Saturday with more partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will also warm back up into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.