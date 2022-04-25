3 arrested for stealing catalytic converters

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Three men were arrested Sunday for stealing catalytic converters, according to the Eugene Police.

Early Saturday morning, at around 4:50 a.m. a resident of 2500 Lakeview Drive reported going outside to confront two or three man who were in the process of stealing catalytic converters. The suspects ran and drove off in a white minivan.

The resident got in his car and began to follow them but stopped when he heard gunshots.

The next morning, just before 3 a.m., another resident at 4300 Goodpasture Loop heard a car alarm go off and people near the car who drove off in a white minivan.

After searching, police located the white minivan and followed it. Police arrested the three suspects and took them into custody.

The three men, Warran Tavares Duckworth, 22, Dedrian M. Richardson, 21, and Malik O Smith, 18, are all being held at Lane County Jail on Robbery and Aggravated theft charges.

Search warrants led police to find multiple stolen catalytic converters, power tools, firearms and electronic devices.

