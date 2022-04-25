Attic fire burns South Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire in a South Vancouver home started just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

The fire in the house located on the 9100 block of Evergreen Hwy seems to have started in the attic. When Vancouver firefighters arrived, they found the homeowner outside with a garden hose trying to put the fire out.

They were able to put the fire out in a short time. No injuries were reported.

