CLOUDY & DRIPPY TODAY, MILD WEEK AHEAD

Good morning! Clouds are spreading across the region early on this Monday, and some light showers are passing through parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Consider it a win if you see any sunshine today. We’re expecting a mostly cloudy and drippy day with light showers and areas of drizzle. Temperatures will gradually climb through the 50s, eventually topping out around 60 degrees. Tuesday will play out a bit differently, with showers, sunbreaks and a few downpours. If we get enough daytime heating, there could be some isolated thunderstorms that develop during the afternoon.

Our next mainly dry day should be on Wednesday. A shower could occur in the morning, but the vast majority of the day should be dry. Highs will only reach about 60 degrees due to partly cloudy skies. Thursday should play out similarly with highs near 60 degrees across the metro area. A few evening showers will be possible.

Our next round of soaking rain should arrive between Friday afternoon and evening. Our forecast models are kind of flip-flopping on us regarding the weekend forecast. Most signs point to some morning rain on Saturday, followed by a drier afternoon. It’s possible we’ll stay dry through Sunday morning, but wet weather could return as we finish up the weekend.

Generally speaking, temperatures will be below normal for the entire week. Typically our highs are in the mid 60s between late April and early May.

Have a great Monday!

