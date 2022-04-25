Gray and drippy to start the work week, then a drier weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Happy Sunday!

Another beautiful (and warm!) day out there. We officially hit 72 degrees in Portland, our warmest day since that 75-degree day we had on April 7.

Clouds and some sprinkles are already moving in along the coast this evening, so you can expect a pretty gray and drippy Monday. The showers will be very light and drizzly- we’re talking about around a tenth of an inch of total rain in the western valleys from a full day of scattered showers. High temperatures in the Portland metro will be in the upper 50s.

More isolated showers and sun breaks are in the cards for Tuesday, so there’s a thunderstorm chance there in the afternoon hours. Wednesday and Thursday look to be quite a bit drier before another round of more significant showers arrives Friday. We’re back to below-average temperatures for the entire work week. It’s shaping up to be another pretty nice weekend, though- especially Saturday! We should be dry and in the mid-60s.

We only need a few more tenths of an inch of precipitation in Portland to crack into the top 5 wettest Aprils list. We’re currently sitting at 4.33 inches of rainfall.

