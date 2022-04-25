High School Spotlight: Family teams up to lead Wilsonville girls lacrosse team

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The spring sports season is in full swing and it’s so nice to see after so much was missed the previous two years. In this high school spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a family from Wilsonville where lacrosse is the name of the game.

From the cradle to cradling in lacrosse.

“I’ve been playing lacrosse since, like, I was a baby,” said Avery Lanz, Wilsonville High School senior.

After waking up from a long pandemic-induced nap, Wilsonville’s girls are ranked top 10 in the state behind players like senior defensive captain, Bailey Waddell.

“This year, the girls come out, they are closer than they’ve ever been that I’ve seen them, so they just enjoy life a little bit more than I think they have in the last couple of previous years,” said Mark Waddell, Bailey’s dad and Wilsonville girls lacrosse head coach.

“I think that sometimes high school sports, if a parent is the coach it gets like, there is tension and it’s like bad and it kind of casts the team in a bad light, but I don’t think that’s the case for Coach Mark and Bailey. I think that it’s just a coach and his player,” said junior Fiona Dunn.

Bailey is a coaches kid who speaks softly but carries a big lacrosse stick.

“I feel like I have more control over my players, and I have the ability to build them up, make them stronger,” Bailey said.

“We were playing West Linn and she was getting swarmed by the defense and she, I have never seen Bailey mad,” Avery said. “She seems like she doesn’t have any meanness in her body and she was like, ‘stop!’”

“That got to me a little bit. On the field I can bring out a different side of me when I have to,” Bailey said.

These are the teenage moments that last a lifetime which whiz right on by just like the 26-year tenure of the Tualatin Police Department for Sgt. Waddell.

“I think they think I am pretty soft, so I did make them run today, which I haven’t made them run for a while,” Coach Mark said.

The next duty for his youngest daughter - playing for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, to possibly pursue a career in nursing. Bailey’s big sister, Brooklyn, is a Wilsonville grad who plays lacrosse at San Diego State.

Bailey now plays chauffer to her sophomore brother, Gavin.

“Well, she drives me to school every day, so it’s good I have a ride to school,” said Gavin.

When she’s not on the field or in the classroom recording a 4.2 GPA, No. 30 is scooping up the sweet stuff - 31 flavors at a time.

“I’ve got a bigger right arm scooping ice cream,” she said.

If you think you or someone you know deserves a high school spotlight, please reach out to Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.

