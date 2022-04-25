Advertisement

Officer injured, wanted suspect dead after shooting during standoff at truck stop near Aurora

Photo from the standoff scene
Photo from the standoff scene(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AURORA, Ore. (KPTV) - An officer has been rushed to a hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting happened during a standoff at the Flying J Travel Center near Aurora on Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started just after 6:15 a.m. at the truck stop, located at12334 Ehlen Road Northeast, when a wanted suspect, who has not yet been identified, was spotted outside the truck stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect then barricaded inside a vehicle and SWAT responded to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, an officer-involved shooting occurred during the standoff. One officer was injured and taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was injured. Medical personnel attempted to provide medical aid at the scene, but the suspect did not survive.

No additional information has been released by the sheriff’s office at this time. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police will be leading the investigation.

Ehlen Road will closed between Bents Court Northeast and Butteville Road while authorities are on scene. People were being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

