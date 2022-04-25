Partygoers throw bottles, cans at police near University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Officers had glass bottles and canned food thrown at them when they attempted to break up a party that drew as many as 1,000 people to a neighborhood near the University of Oregon, police said.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the weekend party included underage drinkers, college-age individuals and their parents. Skinner called the party an embarrassment for those involved and said the attempted assault on officers was inexcusable.

“Something like this is a complete embarrassment for the people who engaged in that party,” said Chief Skinner. “We all understand the excitement spring brings but these irresponsible individuals, including parents and their college-aged children should be ashamed. What they did was force our operations to go into what is termed ‘priority calls.’ This means that much of the rest of the community has to have their individual calls for service placed on hold while we deal with people who are not able to self-regulate or observe our community’s standards of behavior. I commend our officers for showing tremendous restraint. The attempted assault on our police officers is inexcusable.”

The party occurred as the University of Oregon was hosting “Duck Day,” a fan festival named after the school’s mascot that includes an intra-squad football game and other events

Following the football game, the city called in 10 officers on overtime to patrol the area around the university. The officers intervened in numerous house parties and issued more than two dozen citations for alcohol possession by minors and open container violations, police said.

The University of Oregon released a statement Sunday, saying:

“Students are expected to adhere to a Student Code of Conduct on and off campus. When able and appropriate, the Dean of Students office conducts investigations about complaints it receives. The consequences of violating the UO’s code of conduct may include educational sanctions, disciplinary probation or suspension depending on the egregiousness of the behavior. Complaints related to this incident will be reviewed, after which necessary and appropriate action may be taken.”

