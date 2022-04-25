Sheriff: Wanted person barricaded inside vehicle at truck stop near Aurora

AURORA, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted suspect is barricaded inside a vehicle at a truck stop near Aurora Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said SWAT is communicating with the person, who has not yet been identified, inside the vehicle in the parking lot of the Flying J Travel Center, located at 12334 Ehlen Road Northeast. Multiple agencies are on scene to assist.

Ehlen Road will closed between Bents Court Northeast and Butteville Road while authorities are on scene. People are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

No additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

