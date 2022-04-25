Wet spring continues, periods of sun & showers mix through next weekend

Morning rain tapered off to just a few widely scattered showers this afternoon. Some of those are heavy though and could contain a flash of lightning or rumble of thunder. All showers end overnight.

The big picture through the first few days of May is that the wet weather pattern will continue. It may not pour each day, but each day we expect some sort of rainfall. Some days it’ll just be a few scattered showers, other days will be rainy. Apparently it’s makeup time for some of the warm/dry springs we’ve been seeing lately.

Tomorrow the showers pick up late morning through early afternoon, then die down a bit in the evening. There’s a slight chance for thunder or hail tomorrow too. Expect a few pop-up showers again Wednesday afternoon, then a more widespread rainfall Thursday.

Temperatures remain below normal most of the next week.

