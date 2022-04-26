‘Banksyland’ makes its first stop in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – For 25 years, anonymous artist Banksy has gotten the world’s attention through street art with a message, and now the Rose City can see the famed artists work up close with over 100 pieces on display at The Factor Building in southeast Portland!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the show to learn more about the Banksy and his work.

