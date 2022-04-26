Beaverton man wanted on four warrants arrested in Douglas County after pursuit, search

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A wanted man from Beaverton was arrested in Douglas County Monday morning following a pursuit with deputies, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a man at Toketee Falls loitering in the parking lot and next to the caller’s vehicle with a jug filled with yellow liquid. The caller later found his fuel lines had been cut. The suspect was seen leaving in a silver Toyota Tacoma.

While deputies were investigating, they received a call from a Forest Service officer that the suspect’s vehicle was seen a short distance away. The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Beaverton.

A traffic stop was attempted on the suspect vehicle, but the driver fled toward Highway 138E. The sheriff’s office said during the pursuit, the suspect pulled over in the middle of the westbound lane of Hwy 138E, ran from the vehicle, and then swam across the North Umpqua River.

K-9 Eros and his handlers responded to the scene and searched for the suspect. The sheriff’s office said K-9 Eros located some of the suspect’s clothing down a trail eastbound from where he was last seen.

A deputy assigned to the Diamond Lake area was staged at the opposite end of the trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect walked toward the deputy’s location and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect initially refused to identify himself, according to the sheriff’s office. At the Douglas County Jail, deputies were able to identify him as 29-year-old Aubra Carl Rasmussen.

Rasmussen had four warrants for his arrest out of Washington County. In addition to the warrants, he was booked on charges of attempt to elude police - vehicle, attempt to elude police - foot, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree theft.

