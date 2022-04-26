Camas High JV baseball games suspended amid investigations of racist incident; Skyview coach questions investigation

CAMAS, Wa. -- Camas High School suspended all JV baseball games while the school investigates allegations of racism at a game last week.

Now the coach of that opposing team is sharing concerns about the investigation.

Last week, letters from the principals of Camas and Skyview high schools indicated Camas players targeted a Skyview player with racist comments, noises and names.

The Camas School District is investigating and Skyview is helping them. The Camas principal and athletic director said they will get to the bottom of this and take action as appropriate.

But now in a tweeted statement, the Skyview coach said there are times he hasn’t felt comfortable with Camas’s investigation, saying quote, “They have taken a stance that numerous words overheard by some Skyview players only rhymed with the N-word and the ape sounds coming from the dugout throughout the game were instead seal noises.”

He said they were also talking about who was the most racist player on the team.

He believes there’s been little accountability.

This is the second time this school year that Camas students are accused of racist behavior at a sporting event.

Last time was at a girls’ basketball game. A third-party investigation only found that there was some sort of inappropriate language used.

At that time, the interim superintendent apologized and outlined steps the Camas district was taking to improve, with conversations and training.

The school board also apologized and said they were committed to learning from that.

We’ve been trying to speak with someone at Camas School District about this, as well as any member of the school board, but a district spokesperson said it would be inappropriate for them to comment while this is under investigation.

We asked the district if they’ll bring in a third-party investigator for this situation like they did last time, but they haven’t answered that.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association does not have the authority to investigate.

