DA: Convicted sex offender found guilty in sexual abuse case in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old man was found guilty of multiple charges last week following a sexual abuse investigation, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

David Gordon Propp was found guilty on April 19 of three counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of luring a minor, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and tampering with a witness.

According to the district attorney’s office, Propp is a convicted sex offender and used a dating app to initiate contact with the victim in this case, who was under the age of 18 at the time.

On Aug. 14, 2019, Hillsboro police officers spotted an SUV parked in a field and approached the vehicle. Officers reportedly saw the victim and Propp trying to put their clothes back on. The district attorney’s office later told police that Propp engaged him in sexual activity.

The victim spoke with experts at CARES Northwest where he disclosed another encounter with Propp, according to the district attorney’s office.

Investigators with the Northwest Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory also found thousands of messages exchanged via the app between the victim and Propp. The district attorney’s office said they found multiple conversations in which Propp solicited and received compromising images of the victim.

A sentencing hearing for Propp is scheduled for June 16. He will remain in custody at this time.

